Brig. Gen. Mays speaks at Wreaths Across America ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Yvonne L. Mays, The Adjutant General of New Jersey, renders honors during the singing of the national anthem at the Wreaths Across America ceremony at the Holy Cross Cemetery and Mausoleum, Mays Landing, New Jersey, Dec. 14, 2024. More than 200 volunteers, including members of Veterans organizations; Atlantic County Institute of Technology Air Force Junior ROTC cadets; Civil Air Patrol Cadets, along with Boy and Girl Scouts placed more than 2,000 wreaths on gravestones during the event, part of the 4,200 nationwide Wreaths Across America Day ceremonies. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)