Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Brig. Gen. Mays speaks at Wreaths Across America ceremony [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Brig. Gen. Mays speaks at Wreaths Across America ceremony

    MAYS LANDING, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2024

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Yvonne L. Mays, The Adjutant General of New Jersey, places a wreath on a grave marker after the Wreaths Across America ceremony at the Holy Cross Cemetery and Mausoleum, Mays Landing, New Jersey, Dec. 14, 2024. More than 200 volunteers, including members of Veterans organizations; Atlantic County Institute of Technology Air Force Junior ROTC cadets; Civil Air Patrol Cadets, along with Boy and Girl Scouts placed more than 2,000 wreaths on gravestones during the event, part of the 4,200 nationwide Wreaths Across America Day ceremonies. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2024
    Date Posted: 12.14.2024 18:33
    Photo ID: 8800974
    VIRIN: 241214-Z-AL508-1136
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 16.75 MB
    Location: MAYS LANDING, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Mays speaks at Wreaths Across America ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Brig. Gen. Mays speaks at Wreaths Across America ceremony
    Brig. Gen. Mays speaks at Wreaths Across America ceremony
    Brig. Gen. Mays speaks at Wreaths Across America ceremony
    Brig. Gen. Mays speaks at Wreaths Across America ceremony
    Brig. Gen. Mays speaks at Wreaths Across America ceremony
    Brig. Gen. Mays speaks at Wreaths Across America ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Veteran
    Respect
    Honor
    Remember
    Wreaths Across America

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download