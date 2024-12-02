U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Yvonne L. Mays, The Adjutant General of New Jersey, places a wreath on a grave marker after the Wreaths Across America ceremony at the Holy Cross Cemetery and Mausoleum, Mays Landing, New Jersey, Dec. 14, 2024. More than 200 volunteers, including members of Veterans organizations; Atlantic County Institute of Technology Air Force Junior ROTC cadets; Civil Air Patrol Cadets, along with Boy and Girl Scouts placed more than 2,000 wreaths on gravestones during the event, part of the 4,200 nationwide Wreaths Across America Day ceremonies. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2024 18:33
|Photo ID:
|8800975
|VIRIN:
|241214-Z-AL508-1139
|Location:
|MAYS LANDING, NEW JERSEY, US
This work, Brig. Gen. Mays speaks at Wreaths Across America ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.