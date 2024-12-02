Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    165th AW Spouse Flight

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Morgan Whitehouse 

    165th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Marshal Hamilton, boom operator, 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, poses for a photo with his spouse during a C-130J Super Hercules incentive flight over Savannah, Georgia, Dec. 13, 2024. This incentive flight offered spouses an inside look at the 165th’s tactical airlift mission, emphasizing how important family support is to Airmen's success. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Morgan R. Whitehouse)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2024
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
    Georgia National Guard
    National Guard

