165th AW Spouse Flight

Spouses of Airmen assigned to the 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, pose for a photo in front of a C-130J Super Hercules prior to an incentive flight at the Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia, Dec. 13, 2024. This incentive flight offered spouses an inside look at the 165th’s tactical airlift mission, emphasizing how important family support is to Airmen's success. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Morgan R. Whitehouse)