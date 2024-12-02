165th AW Spouse Flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Michael Emerson, pilot, 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, poses for a photo with his spouse during a C-130J Super Hercules incentive flight over Savannah, Georgia, Dec. 13, 2024. This incentive flight offered spouses an inside look at the 165th’s tactical airlift mission, emphasizing how important family support is to Airmen's success. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Morgan R. Whitehouse)