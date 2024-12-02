Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    125th Army Navy Game 2024 [Image 4 of 4]

    125th Army Navy Game 2024

    LANDOVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Deonte Rowell 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    The Naval Academy mascot, Bill the Goat, interacts with photographers on the field of Northwest Stadium as part of the pre-game ceremonies for the 125th Army Navy football game in Landover, Md., Dec. 14, 2024 (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Deonte Rowell)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2024
    Date Posted: 12.14.2024 12:50
    VIRIN: 241214-A-TG778-4293
    Location: LANDOVER, MARYLAND, US
