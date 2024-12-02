The Naval Academy mascot, Bill the Goat, interacts with photographers on the field of Northwest Stadium as part of the pre-game ceremonies for the 125th Army Navy football game in Landover, Md., Dec. 14, 2024 (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Deonte Rowell)
This work, 125th Army Navy Game 2024 [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Deonte Rowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.