Army football helmets sit on the sideline at Northwest Stadium before the 125th Army Navy football game in Landover, Md., Dec. 14, 2024 (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniel Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2024 12:50
|Photo ID:
|8800644
|VIRIN:
|241214-A-WI099-3001
|Resolution:
|3240x2160
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|LANDOVER, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 125th Army Navy Game 2024 [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Daniel Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.