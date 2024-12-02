U.S. Airmen who attended the 12 days of the Professional Development Center workshop pose for a photo with Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, front left, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, and Chief Master Sgt. Celestino Madrid, front right, 352nd Special Operations Wing command chief, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Dec. 13, 2024. The 12 Days of PDCs was a professional development series focused on equipping Airmen with essential skills and tools to excel as supervisors and leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2024 06:13
|Photo ID:
|8800495
|VIRIN:
|241213-F-DI187-1175
|Resolution:
|8256x3973
|Size:
|6.79 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 12th Day of the Professional Development Courses Chief Panel [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Sarah Spadie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.