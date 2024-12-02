12th Day of the Professional Development Courses Chief Panel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen who attended the 12 days of the Professional Development Center workshop pose for a photo with Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, front left, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, and Chief Master Sgt. Celestino Madrid, front right, 352nd Special Operations Wing command chief, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Dec. 13, 2024. The 12 Days of PDCs was a professional development series focused on equipping Airmen with essential skills and tools to excel as supervisors and leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie)