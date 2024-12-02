12th Day of the Professional Development Courses Chief Panel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Celestino Madrid, left, 352nd Special Operations Wing command chief, shakes hands with Senior Airman Jeremiah Smolarek, 488th Intelligence Squadron signal search and development technician, for completing the 12 Days of Professional Development Courses at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Dec. 13, 2024. The 12 Days of PDCs was a professional development series focused on equipping Airmen with essential skills and tools to excel as supervisors and leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie)