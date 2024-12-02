12th Day of the Professional Development Courses Chief Panel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Celestino Madrid, left, 352nd Special Operations Wing command chief, and Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, answer questions during a chief panel at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Dec. 13, 2024. The panel took place during the final day of the 12 Days of Professional Development Courses, where Airmen were able to ask questions pertaining to leadership and professional growth. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie)