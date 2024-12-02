Local schools and Military District of Washington employees attend U.S. Army Band Dress Rehearsal of The American Holiday Festival

Staff Sgt. Ian McEuen and Santa Claus (Staff Sgt. Melinda Rodriguez) , lead the crowd in singing holiday carols.
The U.S. Army Band peforms the annual American Holiday Festival in DAR Constitution Hall in Washington DC.
U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Primavera, December 6, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2024 20:40
|Photo ID:
|8800170
|VIRIN:
|241206-A-BN614-7903
|Resolution:
|5415x3610
|Size:
|12.08 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
