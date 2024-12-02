Local schools and Military District of Washington employees attend U.S. Army Band Dress Rehearsal of The American Holiday Festival

Master Sgt. Jon Voth, a sousaphone player from The U.S. Army Ceremonial Band, performs the harmonica during a set with Country Roads at the American Holiday Festival in DAR Constitution Hall, Washington DC.
U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Primavera, December 6, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2024 20:40
|Photo ID:
|8800160
|VIRIN:
|241206-A-BN614-1774
|Resolution:
|4697x3131
|Size:
|4.16 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
