Date Taken: 12.05.2024 Date Posted: 12.13.2024 20:40 Photo ID: 8800165 VIRIN: 241206-A-BN614-4789 Resolution: 3899x2599 Size: 6.44 MB Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Local schools and Military District of Washington employees attend U.S. Army Band Dress Rehearsal of The American Holiday Festival [Image 22 of 22], by SSG Brittany Primavera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.