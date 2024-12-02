Australian Army Maj. Michael Parry, the Australian Army exchange officer for the 94th AAMDC, speaks during the Multilateral Integrated Air and Missile Defense Summit and Senior International Leader Event – Pacific 2024 (MISSILE-PAC 24). The 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command hosted MISSILE-PAC 24 from Dec. 2 to 6, 2024, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The event, attended by over 250 participants from 12 nations, 25 U.S. government organizations, and defense industry partners, focused on strengthening multilateral collaboration in the Indo-Pacific region's evolving air and missile defense landscape. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2024 17:46
|Photo ID:
|8799911
|VIRIN:
|241205-A-EE372-1005
|Resolution:
|7967x5311
|Size:
|2.85 MB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 94th AAMDC hosts MISSILE PAC 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by SGT ZaBarr Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Strength in Unity: Lessons from the Multilateral Integrated Air and Missile Defence Summit and Senior International Leader Event – Pacific 2024 (MISSILE-PAC 24)
No keywords found.