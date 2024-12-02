Strength in Unity: Lessons from the Multilateral Integrated Air and Missile Defence Summit and Senior International Leader Event – Pacific 2024 (MISSILE-PAC 24)

Photo By Sgt. ZaBarr Jones | Australian Army Maj. Michael Parry, the Australian Army exchange officer for the 94th...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. ZaBarr Jones | Australian Army Maj. Michael Parry, the Australian Army exchange officer for the 94th AAMDC, speaks during the Multilateral Integrated Air and Missile Defense Summit and Senior International Leader Event – Pacific 2024 (MISSILE-PAC 24). The 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command hosted MISSILE-PAC 24 from Dec. 2 to 6, 2024, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The event, attended by over 250 participants from 12 nations, 25 U.S. government organizations, and defense industry partners, focused on strengthening multilateral collaboration in the Indo-Pacific region's evolving air and missile defense landscape. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones) see less | View Image Page

The Indo-Pacific region remains at the forefront of geopolitical dynamics, where emerging threats and rapid technological advancements challenge the existing security architecture. Against this backdrop, the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (94th AAMDC) hosted the Multilateral Integrated Air and Missile Defence Summit and Senior International Leader Event – Pacific 2024 (MISSILE-PAC 24), the fourth iteration of the region’s flagship Integrated Air and Missile Defence (IAMD) event, from December 2–6, 2024, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii. Bringing together over 250 participants from 12 nations, 25 U.S. government organisations, and Defence Industry partners from around the world. The event underscored the power of multilateral collaboration as a unique and decisive advantage for Allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific.



For the first time, MISSILE-PAC 24 expanded its participation to include France, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand, alongside traditional participants like Australia, Canada, Japan, the Republic of Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States. High-level representation included General Officers (O7-O9), senior policymakers, and defence industry leaders, all convening to deliberate on critical issues in air domain awareness and missile defence integration.



Key topics ranged from lessons learned in the Ukraine conflict to the evolving definition of interoperability and ongoing initiatives to strengthen multilateral frameworks. These discussions underscored that, unlike the People’s Republic of China (PRC), Russia, and Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), the U.S. and its Allies possess an unparalleled competitive edge: a robust network of alliances grounded in trust, shared values, and mutual goals.



MISSILE-PAC 24 highlighted the strategic value of allied partnerships in an era marked by accelerated modernisation and complex threats. While adversaries like the PRC, Russia, and the DPRK invest heavily in offensive missile capabilities, they lack the multilateral frameworks and partnerships that define the Indo-Pacific’s defence collaboration. Though cooperation amongst these countries has been increasing (e.g. military to military cooperation between Russia and DPRK), the degree of collaboration remains relatively nascent, limiting their capacity to leverage shared expertise, technology, and resources.



In contrast, the diverse coalition at MISSILE-PAC 24 demonstrated the strength of inclusive cooperation. Each participating nation brought unique perspectives and capabilities to the table, fostering an environment of shared learning and innovation. By aligning threat perceptions and operational scenarios, these nations are building scalable, interoperable solutions to address regional security challenges.



The Indo-Pacific faces unprecedented challenges, including the proliferation of hypersonic missiles, low-altitude cruise missiles, UAVs, and integrated attacks (where all these systems are used in a synchronised way). Traditional notions of sanctuaries have eroded, and previously secure locations like Australia now require enhanced defensive strategies and capabilities. This evolving threat landscape underscores the urgency of collective preparedness and positional advantage—being operationally ready before crises emerge.



The absence of a NATO-like defence framework in the Indo-Pacific necessitates innovative approaches to multilateral collaboration. Participants emphasised the need for robust data-sharing agreements, joint exercises, and persistent command and control architectures for real-time coordination. While technical interoperability is advancing, overcoming policy and human factors remains a critical focus area.



With the high costs of air and missile defence systems, multilateral cost-sharing is essential. Nations must adopt agile procurement strategies and leverage early investments to ensure interoperability. By aligning acquisition priorities, Allies and partners can maximise collective capabilities while fostering resilience.



Space-based capabilities emerged as a crucial element of regional defence. The PRC and Russia’s investments in counter-space systems highlight the need for resilient, collaborative approaches to space operations. Nations must integrate space-based missile warning, tracking, and countermeasures into broader defence frameworks.



A significant aspect of MISSILE-PAC 24 was the extensive participation of U.S. military organisations and defence industry leaders. Represented entities included the United States Indo-Pacific Command, United States Army Pacific, United States Pacific Air Forces, United States Pacific Fleet, United States Marine Corps Forces Pacific, United States Space Command, and the Missile Defense Agency, among others. These organisations provided critical insights into IAMD strategies, operational capabilities, and technological advancements.



Defence industry also played a pivotal role, with major companies such as Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems able to learn from Military leaders about emerging operational requirements. Their contributions underscored the importance of public-private collaboration in addressing emerging threats. Companies like Mitsubishi Corporation Machinery and Lockheed Martin Australia highlighted the benefits of cross-national industrial partnerships in bolstering regional defence capabilities.



Lessons Learned from MISSILE-PAC 24

Timeliness in Preparation: Establishing interoperability frameworks and data-sharing agreements in peacetime is essential to effective deterrence and response options.

Interoperability Beyond Technology: Addressing human and policy impediments requires sustained effort and trust-building among Allies and partners.

Adaptation to Threat Evolution: Defence strategies must be dynamic, incorporating regular updates to counter emerging threats.

Inclusive Collaboration: The diversity of capabilities among Allies and partners is a strength that can be harnessed through robust multilateral frameworks.

Human Element of Integration: Building trust and shared understanding is as critical as technological solutions.



MISSILE-PAC 24 reaffirmed the importance of collective action in shaping a secure and stable Indo-Pacific. Moving forward, participants identified key opportunities, including expanding bilateral agreements into multilateral frameworks, investing in open architecture systems, and leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enhance decision-making in air and missile defence operations.



Exercises and experimentation will play a pivotal role in validating concepts and integrating new technologies. Conducting these activities West of the International Date Line will further enhance readiness and regional engagement.



MISSILE-PAC 24 stands as a testament to the strength and potential of multilateral cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. By fostering relationships, aligning strategies, and integrating capabilities, the U.S., and its Allies and partners are building a collective defence posture that not only deters aggression but also preserves a free and open Indo-Pacific. In a rapidly evolving security environment, the time to act is now. The progress made at MISSILE-PAC 24 lays a solid foundation for future collaboration, ensuring that the region’s security remains robust and resilient in the face of emerging challenges.



About the Author

Major Michael Parry is an Australian Army Artillery Officer currently on exchange with the U.S Army, serving in the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, Hawaii. He has served as an Air Defence planner within all Australian Army Combat Brigades, the Australian Amphibious Force, the 1st (Australian) Division, and both the U.S XVIII Airborne and III Armoured Corps.