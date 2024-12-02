Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    94th AAMDC hosts MISSILE PAC 2024 [Image 5 of 6]

    94th AAMDC hosts MISSILE PAC 2024

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2024

    Photo by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones 

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    LT. Gen. Sean Gainey, the Commanding General of the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, answers a question during the Multilateral Integrated Air and Missile Defense Summit and Senior International Leader Event – Pacific 2024 (MISSILE-PAC 24). The 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command hosted MISSILE-PAC 24 from Dec. 2 to 6, 2024, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The event, attended by over 250 participants from 12 nations, 25 U.S. government organizations, and defense industry partners, focused on strengthening multilateral collaboration in the Indo-Pacific region's evolving air and missile defense landscape. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)

    This work, 94th AAMDC hosts MISSILE PAC 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by SGT ZaBarr Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Strength in Unity: Lessons from the Multilateral Integrated Air and Missile Defence Summit and Senior International Leader Event &ndash; Pacific 2024 (MISSILE-PAC 24)

