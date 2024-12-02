94th AAMDC hosts MISSILE PAC 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

LT. Gen. Sean Gainey, the Commanding General of the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, answers a question during the Multilateral Integrated Air and Missile Defense Summit and Senior International Leader Event – Pacific 2024 (MISSILE-PAC 24). The 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command hosted MISSILE-PAC 24 from Dec. 2 to 6, 2024, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The event, attended by over 250 participants from 12 nations, 25 U.S. government organizations, and defense industry partners, focused on strengthening multilateral collaboration in the Indo-Pacific region's evolving air and missile defense landscape. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)