Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Holloman's 2024 Airmen Cookie Drive [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Holloman's 2024 Airmen Cookie Drive

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Bobby Teichmann 

    49th Wing

    Members of the First Sergeant Council pose for a photo before distributing donations as part of the annual Airmen cookie drive at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 10, 2024. More than 890 dozen cookies were delivered to junior Airmen living in the dorms during the annual event to give them a taste of the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bob Teichmann)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 16:16
    Photo ID: 8799710
    VIRIN: 241210-F-OP366-1065
    Resolution: 4888x3259
    Size: 3.95 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holloman's 2024 Airmen Cookie Drive [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Bobby Teichmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Holloman's 2024 Airmen Cookie Drive
    Holloman's 2024 Airmen Cookie Drive
    Holloman's 2024 Airmen Cookie Drive
    Holloman's 2024 Airmen Cookie Drive
    Holloman's 2024 Airmen Cookie Drive
    Holloman's 2024 Airmen Cookie Drive
    Holloman's 2024 Airmen Cookie Drive

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    holidays
    dorm airmen
    Alamogordo
    cookie drive

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download