Holloman's 2024 Airmen Cookie Drive

Members of the First Sergeant Council pose for a photo before distributing donations as part of the annual Airmen cookie drive at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 10, 2024. More than 890 dozen cookies were delivered to junior Airmen living in the dorms during the annual event to give them a taste of the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bob Teichmann)