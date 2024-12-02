Holloman's 2024 Airmen Cookie Drive

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the First Sergeant Council prepare to distribute cookies to dormitory residents as part of the annual Airmen cookie drive at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 10, 2024. The event is designed to increase morale among junior Airmen who may be unable to go home during the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bob Teichmann)