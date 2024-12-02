Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holloman's 2024 Airmen Cookie Drive [Image 6 of 7]

    Holloman's 2024 Airmen Cookie Drive

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Bobby Teichmann 

    49th Wing

    Bags of homemade cookies are displayed during the final day of donations for the annual Airmen cookie drive at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 9, 2024. The Holloman Spouses Organization oversees the event to provide treats to Airmen living in base dormitories, many of whom may have to work during the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bob Teichmann)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 16:16
    Photo ID: 8799665
    VIRIN: 241209-F-OP366-1002
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.93 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holloman's 2024 Airmen Cookie Drive [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Bobby Teichmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    holidays
    dorm airmen
    Alamogordo
    cookie drive

