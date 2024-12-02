Bags of homemade cookies are displayed during the final day of donations for the annual Airmen cookie drive at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 9, 2024. The Holloman Spouses Organization oversees the event to provide treats to Airmen living in base dormitories, many of whom may have to work during the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bob Teichmann)
This work, Holloman's 2024 Airmen Cookie Drive [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Bobby Teichmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.