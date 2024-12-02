SBD 1 commander tours 21st CES

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Col. Kenneth Klock, Space Base Delta 1 commander, dons an 80-pound explosive ordnance disposal 10-suit as part of an immersion tour of the 21st Civil Engineer Squadron on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Nov. 21, 2024. The 21st CES EOD unit can be called upon by emergency services across the state to aid in disposal of unexploded ordnance. (U.S. Space Force photo by Christopher L. Ingersoll)