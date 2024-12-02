SBD 1 commander tours 21st CES

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Col. Kenneth Klock, Space Base Delta 1 commander, drives a 21st Civil Engineer Squadron snowplow as part of an immersion tour on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Nov. 21, 2024. The 21st CES provides essential infrastructure support to 111 mission partners and Peterson SFB, enabling the operation of critical USSF weapon systems. (U.S. Space Force photo by Christopher L. Ingersoll)