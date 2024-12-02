Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SBD 1 commander tours 21st CES [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SBD 1 commander tours 21st CES

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2024

    Photo by Christopher Ingersoll 

    Space Base Delta 1

    U.S. Space Force Col. Kenneth Klock, Space Base Delta 1 commander, drives a 21st Civil Engineer Squadron snowplow as part of an immersion tour on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Nov. 21, 2024. The 21st CES provides essential infrastructure support to 111 mission partners and Peterson SFB, enabling the operation of critical USSF weapon systems. (U.S. Space Force photo by Christopher L. Ingersoll)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 14:36
    Photo ID: 8799421
    VIRIN: 241121-X-WF422-1028
    Resolution: 5242x2913
    Size: 6.51 MB
    Location: COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SBD 1 commander tours 21st CES [Image 4 of 4], by Christopher Ingersoll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SBD 1 commander tours 21st CES
    SBD 1 commander tours 21st CES
    SBD 1 commander tours 21st CES
    SBD 1 commander tours 21st CES

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Peterson Space Force Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download