SBD 1 commander tours 21st CES

U.S. Space Force Col. Kenneth Klock, Space Base Delta 1 commander, detonates an explosive enclosed in a total containment vehicle with U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Carson Hutson, 21st Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal noncommissioned officer in charge, as a capability demonstration on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Nov. 21, 2024. EOD from Peterson SFB services the entire state of Colorado for disposal of unexploded ordnance. (U.S. Space Force photo by Christopher L. Ingersoll)