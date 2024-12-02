55th MXS fuel cell team keeps aircraft soaring

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airman Carson Edwards, 55th Maintenance Squadron fuel system journeyman removes a bolt from the wing of a WC-135 Constant Phoenix aircraft at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska. The fuels maintenance crew installed an injection adapter in the fastener hole, then used a high-pressure injection gun, pumping sealant into the structure of the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Charles J. Haymond)