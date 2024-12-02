55th MXS fuel cell team keeps aircraft soaring

Photo By Charles Haymond | Senior Airman Cedrick Tagulao, 55th Maintenance Squadron fuel system journeyman...... read more read more Photo By Charles Haymond | Senior Airman Cedrick Tagulao, 55th Maintenance Squadron fuel system journeyman inspects the seals from inside the wing of a WC-135 Constant Phoenix aircraft at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska. The fuel cell team repaired the fuel bladder cell over an 11-day period with a high-pressure injection gun for a permanent fix. (U.S. Air Force photo by Charles J. Haymond) see less | View Image Page

The 55th Maintenance Squadron’s fuel cell team recently repaired a fuel tank on a WC-135 Constant Phoenix aircraft at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska.



The team is one of the key groups who have the responsibility of keeping Offutt’s no-fail mission in the air. The team works on all aircraft assigned to Offutt, including the E-4B, RC-135S Cobra Ball, RC-135 Rivet Joint, TC-135 and WC-135 Constant Phoenix aircraft.



“A fuel leak that travels into the cabin could cause the fuel vapors to effect aircrew. A leak that finds a source of heat, like the engine exhaust or electrical components, creates a fire hazard. The aircrew is putting their lives in our hands, so we have to make sure we get it right,” said Caleb Reed, 55th Maintenance Squadron pneudraulics work leader. “Safe flight is the most important contribution to the mission that we provide.”



According to the U.S. Air Force Technical Order 1-1-3, a detailed set of instructions outlining the proper methods for repairing fuel cells on military aircraft, there are allowable limits to which an aircraft can leak fuel. The team repaired this aircraft in accordance with their TO with temporary epoxy several times.



The Airmen mitigated the downtime of the Constant Phoenix with several temporary repairs which are less involved and can be accomplished in as little as two hours. The team exhausted the number of temporary epoxy fixes to the WC-135’s fuel tanks and the aircraft required an 11-day permanent fix.



“We will always attempt a temporary repair on a fuel leak from the wing tanks, because it’s faster and safer to perform,” said Staff Sgt. Cody Cunningham, 170th MXS aircraft fuel system craftsman. “If a fuel bladder cell or any component is leaking it requires permanent repair or replacement.”



The permeant fix was accomplished by performing a hollow bolt injection. The fuels maintenance crew removed a structural fastener from the wing, installed an injection adapter in the fastener hole, then used a high-pressure injection gun, pumping sealant into the structure of the wing.



The team considers extra safety precautions when performing permeant fixes as opposed to temporary ones. Permeant fixes require them to climb inside the wings, which creates additional challenges.



“We have to take into account the immediate danger of a confined space that is filled with jet fuel vapor, fire danger, oxygen deficiency and the potential of getting stuck in the tank as we crawl through it,” Reed said.



The team must be ready at a moment’s notice to repair or replace these fuel tanks despite the weather, environment and other problems that may come with the job. They perform approximately 75 fuel repairs a year.



“On a sunny summer day, the tanks are like crawling into an oven with temperatures exceeding 140 degrees,” Reed said. “In the winter, the cold dry air increases the potential for static electricity causing an increase in the potential for a fire. The cold also causes a potential for the rubber of a fuel bladder to crack creating more fuel leaks. We also face the physical difficulties of crawling through the wing, this causes wear on all our bodies and injuries are frequent.”



The 55th Wing’s mission is to provide dominant intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, electronic warfare, and nuclear command, control and communications to national leadership and warfighters, any time, any place.



“We know we have to complete these repairs in a timely manner, to keep the 55th mission ready. Seeing the aircraft leave the fuel barn on time, reminds us that we are a part of something larger than ourselves,” Cunningham said.