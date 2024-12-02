Senior Airman Cedrick Tagulao, 55th Maintenance Squadron fuel system journeyman inspects the seals from inside the wing of a WC-135 Constant Phoenix aircraft at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska. The fuel cell team repaired the fuel bladder cell over an 11-day period with a high-pressure injection gun for a permanent fix. (U.S. Air Force photo by Charles J. Haymond)
10.17.2024
12.13.2024
OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, US
55th MXS fuel cell team keeps aircraft soaring
