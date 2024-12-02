Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    55th MXS fuel cell team keeps aircraft soaring [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    55th MXS fuel cell team keeps aircraft soaring

    OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2024

    Photo by Charles Haymond 

    55th Wing

    Senior Airman Cedrick Tagulao, 55th Maintenance Squadron fuel system journeyman inspects the seals from inside the wing of a WC-135 Constant Phoenix aircraft at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska. The fuel cell team repaired the fuel bladder cell over an 11-day period with a high-pressure injection gun for a permanent fix. (U.S. Air Force photo by Charles J. Haymond)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 11:23
    Photo ID: 8798807
    VIRIN: 241017-F-AJ823-1047
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 55th MXS fuel cell team keeps aircraft soaring [Image 2 of 2], by Charles Haymond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    55th MXS fuel cell team keeps aircraft soaring
    55th MXS fuel cell team keeps aircraft soaring

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    55th MXS fuel cell team keeps aircraft soaring

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Repair
    Maintenance
    Fuel Cell
    Offut AFB
    55th MXS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download