Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HSM 60, DET 2, Embarks USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) for First FDNF-E Patrol [Image 5 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    HSM 60, DET 2, Embarks USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) for First FDNF-E Patrol

    AT SEA

    12.12.2024

    Photo by Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino 

    USS OSCAR AUSTIN (DDG 79)

    241212-N-FS061-3043
    ATLANTIC OCEAN – (Dec. 12, 2024) A MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 60, Detachment 2, lands on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Dec. 12, 2024. Oscar Austin, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 05:15
    Photo ID: 8798242
    VIRIN: 241212-N-FS061-3043
    Resolution: 5582x3721
    Size: 4.76 MB
    Location: AT SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HSM 60, DET 2, Embarks USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) for First FDNF-E Patrol [Image 9 of 9], by SN Jasmin L. Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HSM 60, DET 2, Embarks USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) for First FDNF-E Patrol
    HSM 60, DET 2, Embarks USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) for First FDNF-E Patrol
    HSM 60, DET 2, Embarks USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) for First FDNF-E Patrol
    HSM 60, DET 2, Embarks USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) for First FDNF-E Patrol
    HSM 60, DET 2, Embarks USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) for First FDNF-E Patrol
    HSM 60, DET 2, Embarks USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) for First FDNF-E Patrol
    HSM 60, DET 2, Embarks USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) for First FDNF-E Patrol
    HSM 60, DET 2, Embarks USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) for First FDNF-E Patrol
    HSM 60, DET 2, Embarks USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) for First FDNF-E Patrol

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    US Sixth Fleet
    Europe
    USNAVEU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download