HSM 60, DET 2, Embarks USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) for First FDNF-E Patrol

241212-N-FS061-3101

ATLANTIC OCEAN – (Dec. 12, 2024) U.S. Navy Sailors assist with the landing of a MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Dec. 12, 2024. Oscar Austin, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)