241212-N-FS061-3249
ATLANTIC OCEAN – (Dec. 12, 2024) A MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 60, Detachment 2, lands on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Dec. 12, 2024. Oscar Austin, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2024 05:15
|Photo ID:
|8798238
|VIRIN:
|241212-N-FS061-3249
|Resolution:
|5138x3425
|Size:
|2.6 MB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HSM 60, DET 2, Embarks USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) for First FDNF-E Patrol [Image 9 of 9], by SN Jasmin L. Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.