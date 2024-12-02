20th EBS Stratofortresses depart after BTF 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron takes off from RAF Fairford, England, Dec. 12, 2024. After supporting Bomber Task Force 25-1, the Stratofortesses returned to Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana. Throughout the BTF, the 20th EBS participated in large-scale, multinational exercises with NATO Allies and partner nations in the Euro-Atlantic region to enhance readiness and interoperability . (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)