A B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron takes off from RAF Fairford, England, Dec. 12, 2024. After supporting Bomber Task Force 25-1, the Stratofortesses returned to Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana. Throughout the BTF, the 20th EBS participated in large-scale, multinational exercises with NATO Allies and partner nations in the Euro-Atlantic region to enhance readiness and interoperability . (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2024 04:47
|Photo ID:
|8798217
|VIRIN:
|241212-F-MJ351-1037
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|11.12 MB
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GB
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 20th EBS Stratofortresses depart after BTF 25-1 [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.