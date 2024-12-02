Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20th EBS Stratofortresses depart after BTF 25-1

    20th EBS Stratofortresses depart after BTF 25-1

    RAF FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.12.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    A B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron takes off from RAF Fairford, England, Dec. 12, 2024. After supporting Bomber Task Force 25-1, the Stratofortresses returned to Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana. Throughout the BTF, the 20th EBS participated in large-scale, multinational exercises with NATO Allies and partner nations in the Euro-Atlantic region to enhance readiness and interoperability . (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)

    This work, 20th EBS Stratofortresses depart after BTF 25-1 [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAF Fairford
    USEUCOM
    2nd Bomb Wing
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    BTF 25-1

