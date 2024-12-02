20th EBS Stratofortresses depart after BTF 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron takes off from RAF Fairford, England, Dec. 12, 2024. After supporting Bomber Task Force 25-1, the Stratofortesses returned to Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana. Throughout the BTF, the 20th EBS conducted missions, integrating with U.S. Allies and partner nations to refine tactics, techniques, and procedures to improve warfighting capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)