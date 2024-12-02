20th EBS Stratofortresses depart after BTF 25-1

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.12.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    A B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron takes off from RAF Fairford, England, Dec. 12, 2024. After supporting Bomber Task Force 25-1, the Stratofortesses returned to Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana. Throughout the BTF, the 20th EBS conducted missions, integrating with U.S. Allies and partner nations to refine tactics, techniques, and procedures to improve warfighting capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)

