    KC-135 Stratotanker supports USCENTCOM fighter and bomber assets with mission-sustaining fuel [Image 13 of 14]

    KC-135 Stratotanker supports USCENTCOM fighter and bomber assets with mission-sustaining fuel

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker offloads fuel to a B-52H Stratofortress over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Dec. 6, 2024. Long-range strategic bombers effectively integrate with other U.S. assets in the region including ISR, airlift, and aerial refueling to project power and support regional allies. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 02:32
    Photo ID: 8798049
    VIRIN: 241206-F-TV052-1123
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    USCENTCOM
    F-15E Strike Eagle
    1CTCS
    USAFCENT
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    B-52H Stratofortress

