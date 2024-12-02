KC-135 Stratotanker supports USCENTCOM fighter and bomber assets with mission-sustaining fuel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker offloads fuel to a B-52H Stratofortress over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Dec. 6, 2024. Long-range strategic bombers effectively integrate with other U.S. assets in the region including ISR, airlift, and aerial refueling to project power and support regional allies. (U.S. Air Force photo)