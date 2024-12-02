KC-135 Stratotanker supports USCENTCOM fighter and bomber assets with mission-sustaining fuel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker pilots take off from a flightline in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Dec. 6, 2024. Tanker aircraft like the KC-135 support all varieties of U.S. and Coalition aircraft in the region to sustain aerial operations. (U.S. Air Force photo)