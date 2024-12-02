KC-135 Stratotanker supports USCENTCOM fighter and bomber assets with mission-sustaining fuel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress flies a routine mission over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Dec. 6, 2024. The B-52 provides strategic options and flexibility to U.S. and Coalition senior leaders to employ a wide range of conventional and unconventional weapons with the precision and payload necessary to deter and defeat any adversary threat. (U.S. Air Force photo)