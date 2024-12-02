Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CATC CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    12.10.2024

    Photo by Song Jordan 

    Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji

    (Left to Right) Ed Hutsell, Col. Scott D. Welborn, Ceasar Hernandez, Matthew Schipper, Ed Cutshall, and Sgt. Maj. Christopher Gasser, pose for a group photo after Hernandez, Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji Marine Corps Community Services, Marine and Family Program specialist was awarded a Civilian Service Commendation medal, December 11, 2024. Hernandez helped CATC Camp Fuji service members obtain more than $250,000 in tuition assistance since 2020.

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 00:52
    VIRIN: 241210-M-TC552-1075
    Location: CATC CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP
    This work, Proud Group [Image 3 of 3], by Song Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dedicated CATC Camp Fuji Employee Awarded Civilian Service Commendation Medal

