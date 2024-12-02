Proud Group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

(Left to Right) Ed Hutsell, Col. Scott D. Welborn, Ceasar Hernandez, Matthew Schipper, Ed Cutshall, and Sgt. Maj. Christopher Gasser, pose for a group photo after Hernandez, Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji Marine Corps Community Services, Marine and Family Program specialist was awarded a Civilian Service Commendation medal, December 11, 2024. Hernandez helped CATC Camp Fuji service members obtain more than $250,000 in tuition assistance since 2020.