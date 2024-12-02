Dedicated CATC Camp Fuji Employee Awarded Civilian Service Commendation Medal

Photo By Song Jordan | Ceasar Hernandez, the Camp Fuji Marine Corps Community Services, Marine and Family...... read more read more Photo By Song Jordan | Ceasar Hernandez, the Camp Fuji Marine Corps Community Services, Marine and Family Program specialist at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, chats with others, after being awarded a Civilian Service Commendation medal, December 11, 2024. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Song Jordan) see less | View Image Page

Ceasar Hernandez, Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji Marine Corps Community Services, Marine and Family Program specialist was surprised by a visit by a few of his bosses, December 10, 2024.



Ed Cutshall, CEO of MCCS and Ed Hutsell, assistant chief of staff for MCCS Marine Corps Installation Pacific, and Matthew Schipper, MCCS Camp Fuji community services supervisor walked into the library with Col. Scott D. Welborn and Sgt. Maj. Christopher Gasser, the Commanding Officer and Sergeant Major of Camp Fuji. The group of leaders teamed up to present Hernandez with the Civilian Service Commendation medal for an exceptional job between 2020-2024.



“I wasn’t expecting this at all,” said Hernandez, a Marine veteran, immediately after he received the award.



“It is a well-deserved recognition from what I’ve seen of your talents, efforts, and your investment in the Marines here,” said Welborn.



Hernandez has made many improvements to library services, including the development of an innovation lab. The lab offers Adobe Creative Cloud software and 3-D printing to library users, which has helped Marines, Sailors, and civilians develop new skills.



The innovation lab has also led to the reduction of some operational costs for MCCS Camp Fuji because they now have the capability to create marketing products on-base.



Hutsell said that he believes hiring Hernandez was a great decision and it has really paid-off.



Hernandez has helped students apply for more than $250,000 in tuition assistance, an increase of more than 2,700-percent.



He has had a huge impact on the Marines and Sailors at this camp and changed their lives forever, Gasser said.



Hernandez has also been credited with being instrumental the establishment of CATC Camp Fuji’s first Education Center, this year. The center is supported by EmbryRiddle Aeronautical University and University of Maryland Global Campus Japan.



Hernandez said helping fellow Marines feels easy for him to do and that he has more planned for the future.



“I was in their shoes too, so I know where they’re coming from and what they need.”