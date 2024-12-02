Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ceasar Hernandez

    CATC CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    12.10.2024

    Photo by Song Jordan 

    Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji

    Ceasar Hernandez, the Camp Fuji Marine Corps Community Services, Marine and Family Program specialist at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, chats with others, after being awarded a Civilian Service Accommodation medal, December 11, 2024. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Song Jordan)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 00:52
    Photo ID: 8797917
    VIRIN: 241210-M-TC552-1035
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 9.7 MB
    Location: CATC CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP
    This work, Ceasar Hernandez [Image 3 of 3], by Song Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medal Earned
    Ceasar Hernandez
    Proud Group

    Dedicated CATC Camp Fuji Employee Awarded Civilian Service Commendation Medal

    Civilian
    Medal
    MCCS
    Marines
    MCIPAC
    CATCCampFuji

