Ceasar Hernandez, the Camp Fuji Marine Corps Community Services, Marine and Family Program specialist at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, chats with others, after being awarded a Civilian Service Accommodation medal, December 11, 2024. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Song Jordan)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2024 00:52
|Photo ID:
|8797917
|VIRIN:
|241210-M-TC552-1035
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|9.7 MB
|Location:
|CATC CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
