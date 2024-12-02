Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From arrival to mission-ready: PERSCO’s commitment [Image 4 of 4]

    From arrival to mission-ready: PERSCO’s commitment

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.21.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Ortega Corona 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A customer support technician assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron, speaks to new arrivals, Nov. 22, 2024, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The Personnel Support for Contingency Operations team’s mission is to support military members, which includes the in-processing phase where they provide tools and information needed to help integrate them into their units. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 00:55
    Photo ID: 8797891
    VIRIN: 241121-F-EM058-1214
    Resolution: 6273x4182
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    This work, From arrival to mission-ready: PERSCO’s commitment [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Sarah Ortega Corona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    386 AEW
    AFCENT
    PERSCO

