From arrival to mission-ready: PERSCO’s commitment

A customer support technician assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron, speaks to new arrivals, Nov. 22, 2024, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The Personnel Support for Contingency Operations team’s mission is to support military members, which includes the in-processing phase where they provide tools and information needed to help integrate them into their units. (U.S. Air Force photo)