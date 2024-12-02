Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From arrival to mission-ready: PERSCO's commitment

    From arrival to mission-ready: PERSCO's commitment

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.21.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Ortega Corona 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron team chief, marshals a bus, Nov. 22, 2024, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The Personnel Support for Contingency Operations team greeted service members, assisting with paperwork, accountability processes, and familiarizing them with their new environment. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    This work, From arrival to mission-ready: PERSCO’s commitment [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Sarah Ortega Corona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

