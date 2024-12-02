From arrival to mission-ready: PERSCO’s commitment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron team chief, marshals a bus, Nov. 22, 2024, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The Personnel Support for Contingency Operations team greeted service members, assisting with paperwork, accountability processes, and familiarizing them with their new environment. (U.S. Air Force photo)