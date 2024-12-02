From arrival to mission-ready: PERSCO’s commitment

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY – When service members arrive in theater and begin their deployment journey, they must first complete a series of steps before they even set foot in lodging. One team transforms what could be a daunting experience into a seamless and welcoming transition, so they can hit the ground running.



The 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron Personnel Support for Contingency Operations team is an 8 person team, who works around the clock to ensure total force accountability of every U.S. military member, coalition partner, Department of Defense contractor and civilian assigned to the base or forward deploying to another location in the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility.



Through collaboration with transportation, lodging, and other base departments, the 386th EFSS PERSCO team guides the process and ensures every member is accounted for, supported, and ready to integrate into their units.

“Being the first face they see is an incredible honor,” said a U.S. Air Force customer support technician assigned to the 386th EFSS PERSCO team. “It’s a chance to provide a moment of stability during a time of uncertainty, especially for many first-time deployers.”



After welcoming the new arrivals and completing in-processing paperwork, the personnel support team delivers a comprehensive briefing to equip them with essential information about the base including an overview of key facilities, available resources, and critical procedures. Following the briefing, arrivals receive their room assignments and are introduced to their sponsors—trusted guides who help them acclimate and settle smoothly into their new environment.



For the 386th EFSS PERSCO team chief, the experience of welcoming new teammates is both a privilege and a responsibility.



“We know our new arrivals are exhausted,” he said. “It’s our job to make their transition as seamless as possible. If we’re doing our jobs right, they won’t remember us at all, instead remembering just how easy it was to get settled in.”



The team’s work doesn’t stop with logistics. They strive to provide comfort for military members who may be starting a challenging chapter of their service.



Challenges inevitably arise, like incomplete paperwork or confusion about next steps, but the PERSCO team approaches each situation with adaptability and professionalism. They often go above and beyond, as they did recently for a transient Airman heading to another base.



“We had an Airman that arrived feeling overwhelmed after flying in with a large group of U.S. Army and U.S. Marine personnel, all heading to different locations,” said a U.S. Air Force customer support technician assigned as a 386th EFSS PERSCO. “He was alone and uncertain about what to do next, which only added to his stress. My team quickly stepped in to make sure he felt supported and settled.”



The team’s motivation comes from knowing their efforts leave a lasting impact. “The most rewarding part is seeing Airmen express their gratitude after they’ve settled in,” said a team member assigned to the 386th EFSS PERSCO. “It’s fulfilling to know we’ve eased their transition and set them up for success.”



When the PERSCO team isn’t processing members in and out of the AOR, they handle everything from casualty reporting and emergency leave, to promotions, reenlistments and identification card operations. Their dedication to supporting service members from day one embodies the spirit of service that defines the Air Force.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.22.2024 Date Posted: 12.13.2024 00:56 Story ID: 487378 Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, From arrival to mission-ready: PERSCO’s commitment, by A1C Sarah Ortega Corona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.