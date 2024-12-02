CFAS Hosts U.S. Embassy Outreach Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sasebo-based Sailors and their families apply for passports with consular staff members from the U.S. Consulate Fukuoka, during a U.S. Embassy outreach event at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Dec. 5, 2024. The U.S. Embassy outreach program allows Sailors and their families to complete their passport and Consular Reports of Birth Abroad requirements without traveling to the embassy or a consulate in person. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)