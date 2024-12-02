Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS Hosts U.S. Embassy Outreach Event

    CFAS Hosts U.S. Embassy Outreach Event

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    12.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sophia Bumps 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Operations Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Grant, assigned to USS America (LHA-6), and his wife apply for a passport with Saki Fukuzato, a consular staff member from the U.S. Consulate Fukuoka, during a U.S. Embassy outreach event at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Dec. 5, 2024. The U.S. Embassy outreach program allows Sailors and their families to complete their passport and Consular Reports of Birth Abroad requirements without traveling to the embassy or a consulate in person. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
