CFAS Hosts U.S. Embassy Outreach Event

Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Brian Mares, assigned to USS Patriot (MCM-7), and his family swear an oath in front of Lane Ogawa, consul for the U.S. Consulate Fukuoka, to verify all information is true during a U.S. Embassy outreach event at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Dec. 5, 2024. The U.S. Embassy outreach program allows Sailors and their families to complete their passport and Consular Reports of Birth Abroad requirements without traveling to the embassy or a consulate in person. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)