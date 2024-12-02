2024 Ace of Races Marathon

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2024

    Photo by Airman Elijah Strickland 

    49th Wing

    Members of the Steel Talons Honor Guard move into position to fire the starting shot for the half marathon race during the 2nd annual Ace of Races Marathon at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 7, 2024. More than 250 people from across the country participated in the race, which was broken up into a full and half marathon and a 5K. (U.S. Air Force photo by Amn. Elijah Strickland)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 17:17
    VIRIN: 241207-F-TL923-1107
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Marathon
    Holloman
    AETC
    Ace of races
    NMtrue

