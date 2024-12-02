2024 Ace of Races Marathon

Photo By Airman Elijah Strickland | Members of the Steel Talons Honor Guard move into position to fire the starting shot...... read more read more Photo By Airman Elijah Strickland | Members of the Steel Talons Honor Guard move into position to fire the starting shot for the half marathon race during the 2nd annual Ace of Races Marathon at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 7, 2024. More than 250 people from across the country participated in the race, which was broken up into a full and half marathon and a 5K. (U.S. Air Force photo by Amn. Elijah Strickland) see less | View Image Page

The 49th Wing hosted the 2nd annual Ace of Races Marathon at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 7, 2024, consisting of a full and half marathon, 5k, and a 1-mile kids dash.



Service members and civilians from around the country came to Holloman to participate in the races, with over 300 runners total between the different races.



“We’re proud to host such a diverse group of people from across our nation as we celebrate Team Holloman’s heritage through the time-honored Air Force tradition of running,” said U.S. Air Force Col. John Ethridge, 49th Wing commander. “The weather was almost as beautiful as the course itself and I hope everyone walks away from the race with an appreciation for our community and the incredible mission they support.”



The race is named after Maj. Richard “Dick” Bong, a World War II pilot and the U.S. military’s “Ace of Aces” for his 40 credited kills against the Imperial Japanese Navy pilots. This year's marathon, now a USA Track & Field-approved event, took participants around the installation, including the central area of the base and the flight line.



“With the mix of different squadrons working on the event, there is a sense of accomplishment and unity proceeding the event’s success,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Steven Anderson, 49th Force Support Squadron sustainment flight commander. “Coupled with the event's success, there is high revenue, which goes toward our morale welfare and recreational funds that continue to benefit our Airmen and their families.”



The Ace of Races Marathon is just one of several events that brings together Team Holloman with the community at large, including the Legacy of Liberty air shows and Community Connections day, allowing the Air Force to demonstrate thanks and appreciation to the community for supporting the variety of critical national defense missions carried out on the installation.