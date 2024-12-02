2024 Ace of Races Marathon

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A participant runs during the 2nd annual Ace of Races Marathon at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 7, 2024. More than 250 people from across the country participated in the race, which was broken up into a full and half marathon and a 5K. (U.S. Air Force photo by Amn. Elijah Strickland)