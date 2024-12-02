OPERATION TOY DROP 2024

A U.S. Army paratrooper celebrates at Drop Zone Sicily after a succesful landing during the Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy drop on Fort Liberty, N.C., Dec. 10, 2024. OTD is an annual event, hosted by United States Army Civil Affairs & Psycological Operations Command (USACAPOC (A)) in which service members have the opportunity to help kids in need of toys during the holiday season and earn foreig partner-nation wings. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Katherine Rivera Sanchez)
