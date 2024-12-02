Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army paratroopers descend at Drop Zone Sicily during Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy drop on Fort Liberty, N.C., Dec. 10, 2024. OTD is an annual event, hosted by United States Army Civil Affairs & Psycological Operations Command (USACAPOC (A)) in which service members have the opportunity to help kids in need with toy donations during the holiday season and earn foreig partner-nation wings. (U.S. Army photo by Spc Katherine Rivera Sanchez)