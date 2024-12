OPERATION TOY DROP 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Master Sgt. Evans Warren is joined by his family after a succesful airborne operation at Drop Zone Sicily during Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy drop on Fort Liberty, N.C., Dec. 10, 2024. OTD is an annual event, hosted by United States Army Civil Affairs & Psycological Operations Command (USACAPOC (A)) in which service members have the opportunity to help kids in need of toys during the holiday season and earn foreig partner-nation wings. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Katherine Rivera Sanchez)