U.S. Army Master Sgt. Evans Warren is joined by his family after a succesful airborne operation at Drop Zone Sicily during Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy drop on Fort Liberty, N.C., Dec. 10, 2024. OTD is an annual event, hosted by United States Army Civil Affairs & Psycological Operations Command (USACAPOC (A)) in which service members have the opportunity to help kids in need of toys during the holiday season and earn foreig partner-nation wings. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Katherine Rivera Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2024 10:41
|Photo ID:
|8796407
|VIRIN:
|241210-A-BF001-7151
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|FT. LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, OPERATION TOY DROP 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Katherine Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.