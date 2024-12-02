Warrant Officer Mack Honored at Farewell Ceremony in Sembach

Warrant Officer Mack receives a plaque and award during a farewell ceremony at Sembach, Germany, Nov. 27, 2024. The event celebrated Mack’s outstanding service and significant contributions to the unit. Team members came together to express their appreciation and wish Mack success in future endeavors. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Leara Shumate)
Date Taken:
|11.26.2024
Date Posted:
|12.12.2024 04:28
Photo ID:
|8795796
VIRIN:
|241127-A-SV042-1294
Resolution:
|2048x1365
Size:
|567.8 KB
Location:
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
Web Views:
|3
Downloads:
|0
